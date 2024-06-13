Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1553 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1553 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1553 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1553
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1553 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Denar 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1553 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1553 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search