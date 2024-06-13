Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1553 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1553
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1553 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1553 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
