Denar 1553 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1553 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (6) VF (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Russiancoin (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (2)