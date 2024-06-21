Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1548 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1548 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1548 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Denar 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1548 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1548 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search