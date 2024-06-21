Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1548
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1548 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1548 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
