Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1557
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1557 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Helios (1)
- Janas (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Provenance Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WCN (31)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1557 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search