1 Grosz 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1557 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (29) VF (44) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

