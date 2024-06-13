1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

