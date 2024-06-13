Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1548
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
