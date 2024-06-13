Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

