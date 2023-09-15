Ducat 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1557 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

