Ducat 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1557 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
52773 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18672 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Ducat 1557 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
