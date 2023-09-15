Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Ducat 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1557 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1557 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1557
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1557 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (2)
Poland Ducat 1557 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
52773 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1557 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18672 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1557 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1557 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1557 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1557 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

