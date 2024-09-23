Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1567 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1567 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1567 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1567
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1567 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint

Poland Ducat 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1567 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
