Ducat 1561 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1561 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 90,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)