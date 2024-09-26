Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1561 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1561
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1561 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 90,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
