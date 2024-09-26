Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1561 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1561 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1561 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1561
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1561 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 90,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

  • MDC Monaco (1)
Poland Ducat 1561 "Lithuania" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1561 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

