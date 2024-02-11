Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1534
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4553 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
