3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)