Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4553 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun" at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1534 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

