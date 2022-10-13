Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1530
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
