3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition XF (5) VF (17) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (3)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (7)

Westfälische (1)