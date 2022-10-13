Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1530
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2401 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1530 "Torun" at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
