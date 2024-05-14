Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (29)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1539 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search