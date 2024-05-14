3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

