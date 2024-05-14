Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
