3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1538
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
