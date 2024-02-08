3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition XF (5) VF (11)