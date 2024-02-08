Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1537
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
