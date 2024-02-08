Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1537
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1537 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search