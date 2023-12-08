Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

