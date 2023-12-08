Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Janas (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (4)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (25)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search