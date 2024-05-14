Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1538
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
