Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1538
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GGN (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (58)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (3)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1538 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1538 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search