Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1537
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - September 21, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1537 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search