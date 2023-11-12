3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (5) VF (3)