3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1537
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
