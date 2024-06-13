Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1537
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6531 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
