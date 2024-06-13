Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1537
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6531 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

