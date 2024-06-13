3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6531 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

