3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (34) VF (78) No grade (7) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (2)

DESA (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (6)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (14)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (44)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (8)