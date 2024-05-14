Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- DESA (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (14)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (44)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search