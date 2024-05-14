Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DESA (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (44)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction CNG - March 22, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction CNG - March 22, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1536 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

