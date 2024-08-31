6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

