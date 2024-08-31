Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 TI "Torun" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6835 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 TI "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

