6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1534
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1534 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
