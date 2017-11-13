Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1530
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
24244 $
Price in auction currency 88000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

