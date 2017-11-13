6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition VF (2) F (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)