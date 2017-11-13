Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1530
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1530 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
24244 $
Price in auction currency 88000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price
—
