6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
