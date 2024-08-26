6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) F (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)