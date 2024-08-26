Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1536 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

