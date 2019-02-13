6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition VF (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)