6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
16709 $
Price in auction currency 64000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
4383 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
