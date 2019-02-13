Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
16709 $
Price in auction currency 64000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
4383 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1539 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

