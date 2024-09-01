Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1529 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 12,3 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1529
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1529 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
