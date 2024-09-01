Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1529 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1529 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1529 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 12,3 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1529
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1529 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
15601 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1529 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

