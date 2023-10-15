Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
