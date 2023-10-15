Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1539 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search