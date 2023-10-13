Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1538
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362758 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
