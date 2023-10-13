Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1538
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362758 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing" at auction Spink - December 3, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

