Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3032 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

