Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3032 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
