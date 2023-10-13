Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1534 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3032 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)