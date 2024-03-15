Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place May 19, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (14)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search