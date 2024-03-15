Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1533
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place May 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2016
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1533 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

