Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1531
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
