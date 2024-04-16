Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1531
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • GGN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (23)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

