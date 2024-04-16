Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

