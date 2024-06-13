Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1530
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
