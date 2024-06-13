Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1530
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- DESA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (10)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search