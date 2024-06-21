Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1538
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4458 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
