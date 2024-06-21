Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1538
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4458 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alfa Numismatics ApS (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (29)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Alfa Numismatics ApS - June 18, 2023
Seller Alfa Numismatics ApS
Date June 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1538 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search