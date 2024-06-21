Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1538 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4458 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

