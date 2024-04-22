Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (10) VF (34) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (6)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (8)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (18)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)