Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1530
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
