Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1530
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

