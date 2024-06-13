Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1526 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1526 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1526 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1526
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1526 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1526 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

