Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1525
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1525 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
