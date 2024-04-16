Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1525
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1525 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
