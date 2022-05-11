Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3401 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.

Сondition XF (6) VF (8) No grade (3)