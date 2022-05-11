Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1524
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3401 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

