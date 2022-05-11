Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1524
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3401 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1524 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
