Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1545 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1545
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1545 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint

  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1545 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Category
Year
