Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1545 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1545
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1545 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1545 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search