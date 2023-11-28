Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
