Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Poland Denar 1539 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1539 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1539 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search