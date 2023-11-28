Denar 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5) No grade (1)