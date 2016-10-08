Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1548
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1548 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 8, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1548 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
