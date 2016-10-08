Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar 1548 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar 1548 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1548 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 8, 2016.

Poland Denar 1548 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 8, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1548 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

