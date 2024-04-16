Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1539 "Danzig" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1539 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

