Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1539 "Danzig" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

