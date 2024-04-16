Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1539 MS "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1539 "Danzig" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (11)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1539 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search