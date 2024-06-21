Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1534
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
