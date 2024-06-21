Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search