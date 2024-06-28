Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1534
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
