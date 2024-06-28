Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (18)
  • DESA (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (7)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • Stary Sklep (10)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (10)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1534 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1534 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search