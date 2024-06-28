Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1533 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
