1 Grosz 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1533 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

