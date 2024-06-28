1 Grosz 1531 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1531 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (4) XF (105) VF (120) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU58 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

