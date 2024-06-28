Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1531 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1531
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1531 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 600 CZK
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
