Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1530
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

