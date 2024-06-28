Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1530 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1530
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1530 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
