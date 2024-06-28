Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1529
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (14)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (23)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (9)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (23)
- WDA - MiM (13)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search