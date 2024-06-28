1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) XF (63) VF (65) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (14)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (23)

Niemczyk (10)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (9)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (13)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (23)

WDA - MiM (13)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (9)