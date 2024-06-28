Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1529
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1529 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

