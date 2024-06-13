Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4374 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
