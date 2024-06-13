Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1533
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4374 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasi Numismatics (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (23)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1533 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search