1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1533 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4374 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

