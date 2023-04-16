1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.

