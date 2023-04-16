Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1548
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2842 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
