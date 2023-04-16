Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2842 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Savoca Numismatik - February 23, 2020
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1548 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

