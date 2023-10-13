Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1537
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
