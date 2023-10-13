Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1537
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

