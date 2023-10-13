1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

