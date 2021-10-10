Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1537
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
