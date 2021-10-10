1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1537 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)