Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7428 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

