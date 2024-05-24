Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1534
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7428 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1534 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search