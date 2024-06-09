Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1531
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (13)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (15)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1531 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search