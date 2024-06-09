1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (34) VF (88) F (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU55 (3) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)

