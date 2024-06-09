Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1531
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1531 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
