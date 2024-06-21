Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1530
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
