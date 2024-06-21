Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1530
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
