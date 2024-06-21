1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1530 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (17) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)